Wike: ‘Those With Integrity, Character Are With Us’ – Fubara Lauds Odili For Declaring Him Rivers Political Leader

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, at the weekend, posited that the State’s former Governor, Peter Odili, is someone with character and integrity.

Recall that last week, Odili publicly announced his support for Fubara and declared him the political leader of the State.

This is as Fubara has been locked in a struggle for control of State’s political structure with Nyesom Wike, his successor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Our people said I should tell you to stand with the president and align with his positive policies and link the people of Rivers state with the centre.

“They have asked me to tell you that you are the political leader of Rivers State. Rivers people say where you go, they will go with you,” Odili had said.

However, in his speech at the inauguration of a healthcare facility in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Odili’s hometown, Fubara said he is happy to have the support of the former Governor.

Odili’s backing, he said, has triggered “people high blood pressure”, adding that his detractors are now “restless, granting all sorts of media interviews.”

His words: “I’ve said it before, and I’m saying it again. It doesn’t matter the number of people that stand with you. Even if you’re standing alone, no matter the side you’re standing on, provided you are standing on the right side, maintain your stand. We are happy to stand with him (Odili).

“We are also happy that he is standing with us. Even his person alone is giving people high blood pressure. They are restless, granting all sorts of media interviews. Why are they doing it? It is because the people that matter, the people that have what they claimed they have; integrity, are with us. That is the truth.

“So, if we have one person who has integrity and character, is it not better than having 1,000 persons with questionable character? So, we are happy to identify with him.”

Wike had criticised some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers for lacking integrity and declaring support for Fubara.

He described them as “expired politicians” who are not worthy of being called “elder statesmen”.