“Influencers Are Resorting To Activities They’re Not Proud Of For Financial Gains” – Tolanibaj

Tolani Shobajo often called Tolanibaj, a former Big Brother Naija competitor and DJ, expressed her fear that powerful individuals in the country are using influencers for “sexual favours.”

She stated that some influencers engage in questionable actions that they are ashamed of to make ends meet.

Tolanibaj avoided naming specific people during a recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, which she co-hosted with actress Moet Abebe, in order to avoid potential legal difficulties.

She remarked, “There are instances where people in authority exploit influencers for sexual favors, regardless of their gender. Some young male influencers are resorting to activities they are not proud of, all for financial gain.”

“I am hesitant to disclose names out of a fear of facing legal repercussions. I wish to avoid any legal entanglements,” she added.

“Given the challenging economic conditions, I understand individuals resorting to certain actions for monetary reasons. However, I urge everyone to prioritize their self-respect and dignity.”