Bbnaija Star Praise Nelson Graduates From School After 10 years

Praise Nelson, a former reality TV star, recently took to Instagram to share photos of himself as a graduate.

This route to graduation took him more than a decade.

He indicated on his Instagram page that he began the adventure in 2013.

However, life took many turns, and he is glad to have completed this part of his life.

READ MORE: Actors Guild Of Nigeria Establishes Safety Committee For Members

Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote,

“Started this journey in 2013. Life took me through so many turns, but I am proud to say I finally completed this phase of my life. Say hello to the newest graduate, Bachelor of Science, Maths, Communication.”

SEE POST: