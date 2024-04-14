Pregnant Woman, Widow Nabbed Over N3.2m Counterfeit Cash, Illicit Substance (Pictures)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted a commercial bus transporting N3.2m counterfeit cash owned by three suspects including eight-month pregnant, identified as Favour Peter (24), Esther Adukwu (27), and Ochigbo Michael (39), on Saturday.

It was gathered that the suspects were all arrested at Jabi park in Abuja.

This was made known in a statement signed by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, and shared on the agency’s website on Sunday.

The statement read: “Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted a commercial bus conveying N3.2m counterfeit cash owned by three suspects: eight-month pregnant Favour Peter, 24; Esther Adukwu, 27, and Ochigbo Michael, 39, who were arrested at Jabi park in Abuja in a follow up operation on Tuesday, April 9 following the seizure of the fake naira notes in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“This is even as NDLEA officers in collaboration with men of the Nigerian Navy Ship Lugard Base, Lokoja intercepted 37-year-old Aliyu Lawal along Lokoja-Abuja Road on Monday, April 8 and recovered 620 blocks of cannabis weighing 310kg from him, while 10 sacks of the same psychoactive substance weighing 98kg were seized along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway by the NDLEA operatives from Jama Obodo, 44, in a commercial bus coming from Ilesha, Osun State enroute Taraba State on Wednesday, April 10.