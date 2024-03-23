The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command has lamented the surge in illicit drug activities in the State.

The State Commander, Callys Alumona, during a visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin City on Friday, pointed the prevalence of drug peddlers in certain areas of Benin, the State capital.

“We have been to Ihama and Country Home Hotel Roads and other hotspots for sale of illicit drugs in the State. What we saw was not pleasing at all. Drugs are being hawked like pure water in these areas.

“This experience has led us to begin to raid some of these places identified. We have raided Ihama about three times to get these people,” he lamented.

According to him, 12 drug abusers have been apprehended and are currently being rehabilitated.

He furthered that 14,000 tonnes of cannabis sativa have been destroyed, while about 153,000 kilograms of cannabis and other assorted drugs have been cleared from the streets.