I’ll Free Rivers From Oppression, Slavery – Fubara Assures



Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has vowed to free the people of the State from the shackles of oppression and bad governance.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving rally organised by the SIMplified Movement at Ibaka in Okirika local government area of Rivers State, on Saturday, Fubara said the State shall be liberated from mind slavery through investment in education.

The SIMplified Movement, a pro-Fubara group, organised the event to mark the governor’s successful election and victory at the Supreme Court.

Represented by Awajinombek Abiante, the member representing, Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, he bemoaned the deplorable conditions of schools in the state, saying the situation can be attributed to the failings of successive administration.

His words, ”A reggae artiste named Lucky Dube once sang about the imprisonment of the mind. That song mirrors our pathetic situation in Rivers State today. Few days ago, a report revealed that many schools in the state lacked teachers, and are dilapidated.

”This reported decay and shortage of teachers did not happen in the last 10 months of my administration, it is an accumulation of neglect.

”They decided not to build schools because they want to imprison the minds of our people, to make us blind in loyalty and unable to ask questions.”

He added that works were underway by his government to revitalise the education sector by renovating schools and recruiting more teachers.

“It is for this sake that this government has come to guarantee liberty and break the chains that have held us bound,” he added.