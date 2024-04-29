‘They Both Breached The Law’ — Oshiomhole Reacts To Ododo Allegedly Helping Yahaya Bello To Escape EFCC Arrest

Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole has faulted Governor Usman Ododo for interfering in the saga between his predecessor, Yahaya Bello and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While speaking at a national integration conference at the weekend, Oshiomhole termed the action as a breach of law.

According to Oshiomhole, Bello’s refusal to show up in court also constitutes a breach of the law.

The senator also urged citizens to speak up against breaches of the law, irrespective of who is involved.

He said, “If you are afraid, given the fact that you are very vocal, you are independent, you cannot be dismissed, you cannot be promoted or demoted…

“…if you are afraid to mention the name of a former governor who breached the law and a sitting governor who used his immunity to cover a governor that lost immunity, where will the courage come from?” Oshiomhole said.

“This sophistry of saying we can name the child of a poor man who steal(s) a goat but we are afraid to mention the name of a big man who breached the law, that for me is at the root of our problems.”

Recall that EFCC is accusing Bello, immediate-past governor of Kogi, of money laundering and corruption to the tune of N80.2 billion.

The EFCC operatives laid siege to Bello’s Abuja residence in a bid to arrest him for grilling.

However, Ododo made an entrance and in a rescue effort, allegedly left the residence with Bello.