Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Faults Oil Marketers’ Claim Of No Product In Stock, Urges Against Panic Buying

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has allayed the fears of citizens over the fuel scarcity ravaging some parts of the country.

The corporation assured Nigerians that it has enough product and the long queues would soon disappear.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, had on Sunday said the fuel scarcity crisis being experienced in some states would take another two weeks to be resolved.

IPMAN had said: “The situation is that there is no product. Once there is a lack of supply or inadequate supply, what you will see is scarcity and queues will emerge at filling stations.

“Once there is a breach in the international supply chain, it will have an impact on domestic supply because we depend on imports. I also have it on good authority that most of the refineries in Europe are undergoing turnaround maintenance, so sourcing petroleum products has become a bit difficult.”

However, NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, disproved IPMAN assertion.

While expressing optimism that the queues will be a thing of the past in the coming day, he also assured the citizenry that the corporation will not increase the pump price of petrol and appealed to them not to engage in panic buying.

He stated: “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is a result of logistics issues and they have been resolved.

“It also wishes to reiterate that prices of petroleum products are not changing. It urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there are sufficient products in the country.”