Polygamy Is Allowed In Celestial Church, Our Prophets Can Marry Many Wives Like Our Founder — Oshoffa’s Son

Olatosho Oshoffa, son of the Founder, Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Worldwide, Bilewu Oshoffa, has stated the position of the church in relation to the custom of having more than one wife or husband at the same time.

The cleric, popularly known as Tosho, is the shepherd of CCC International Headquarters, Ketu, Lagos.

Information Nigeria reports that the late spiritual leader, Bilewu had 13 wives and 53 children during his lifetime.

Asked about the position of CCC on polygamy, Tosho, who is the 10th son and the 20th child of the latefounder, in an interview with Sunday Punch, said the church allows it.

His words: “Anyone who desires to marry only one wife is allowed to do so. The church allows it. In the same way, the church does not have a law that binds a clergy to have only one wife. So you have a freedom.

“Maybe in the future, there will be a law that will bind us to have only one wife, but as of today, there is no law that binds a shepherd or prophet in CCC to marry only one wife.

“As of today, to be frank, polygamy is not forbidden among the clergies, the shepherds, or pastors in CCC. Tomorrow, there may be a law if God says so. But as of today, no law forbids polygamy in CCC.”

He further stressed the love enjoyed among father’s wives and many children.

According to him, their late father used to tell them, “Never say you are a son or daughter to any of my wives. But tell yourself, you are a son of Oshoffa.”

Unlike it’s seen in some polygamous families where children see themselves from different mothers, Tosho said his father used the “girdle of love to tie us together. So we don’t see ourselves as children of our various mothers but as children of Oshoffa.”

Tosho stated that the children related well while their father was alive, and even after his demise.

“And that is the same way we related when he (Oshoffa) was still in this world and has been doing after his demise. Even as of today, the remaining Oshoffa wives that were younger to my mother, I still refer to them as my mother, because of the love that our father (Oshoffa) has used to bind us together. So, we all remain one as SBJ Oshoffa children,” he said.

He added that, “We, the children know ourselves, and up till now, I can tell you that we know the number of wives that gave birth to this number of children for my father. So, we know ourselves and relate very well.

“There is one love in the family, no matter how many we are. The number of children is 53, but we are all in one love and one accord.”