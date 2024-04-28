Ondo APC: Unknown Gunmen Kill Gov Aiyedatiwa’s Campaign Coordinator

One of the campaign coordinators of the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Abbey Excel has been killed by some yet to be identified gunmen, on Sunday.

Abbey, who served as a ward coordinator for the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot-Soldiers, was reportedly murderd at his home in Supare Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

The Director-General, David Ajobiewe, who condemned the killing of the Ondo’s Rulling All Progressive Congress chieftain, stated that the deceased wasn’t a violent person.

READ MORE: Ondo 2024: Why APC Declared Primary Election Inconclusive

Ajobiewe urged police to unravel the death of the late campaign coordinator.

He said: “Excel had been a resourceful coordinator for the Aiyedatiwa campaign organisation in Ward 10 of Supare and was never known to be violent and never had any history of a local or domestic dispute.

“We urge the police authorities to step up investigations into his gruesome murder and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.”

Also confirming the horrible incident in an interview with PUNCH, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said: “The state command is aware of the incident (killing) but the investigation is ongoing to unravel all that happened.”