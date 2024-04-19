19 People Burnt To Death In Kogi Auto Crash

No fewer than nineteen people were burnt to death in an auto crash along the Okene-Lokoja highway in Kogi state.

In a statement made available by the public education officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Jonas Agwu, on Sunday, disclosed that the accident involved a Dangote truck with registration details NSH680YJ and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number KMC455ZE.

READ MORE: Kogi: 14 Burnt To Death In Auto Accident

The statement reads: “The TYT bus loaded from Kano was on its lane on the highway when the Dangote Truck driver who drove all the way from Port Harcourt wrongfully overtook a vehicle & collided head-on with the bus. The impact of the collision resulted in an inferno that burnt the victims to death.”

“Unfortunately, 19 people out of the 22 victims were killed and 1 injured. The remaining 2 victims who got rescued by FRSC operatives without injuries survived the crash because they complied with traffic regulations on compulsory use of seatbelt.”