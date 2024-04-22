Kogi: 14 Burnt To Death In Auto Accident

No less than 14 persons have reportedly died in an accident involving two Toyota buses in Kogi State .

As stated by News Agency of Nigeria, thirteen other persons survived the accident which occurred at Aloma community in Ofu Local Government Area of the State.

A eye witness was quoted as saying the accident involved a Toyota Sienna bus heading toward Abuja from Port Harcourt and a Toyota Hiace bus heading to the southern part of the country.

“Thirteen persons, including the driver of the Hiace bus, were completely roasted by the fire that engulfed the bus immediately after the head-on collision,

“One of the four surviving persons in the bus died in the hospital from burns suffered, bringing the number to 14 that died,” the source said.

According to the witness, none of the 10 occupants of the Sienna bus died, but they were badly wounded and are receiving treatment in a hospital.

He commended the villagers for quickly mobilising to the accident scene to rescue the injured.

“It is because of their timely intervention that the Sienna bus did not get burnt as well,’’ he was quoted as saying.

The witness blamed the accident on speeding and potholes on the road, adding that it took rescuers three hours to remove the driver of the Sienna bus “whose two legs were badly damaged.”