“Prayer Is Good, But Sometimes Answer To Your Problems Lies In Your Village” – Pastor Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor turned pastor, has spoken to Nigerians about their passion for prayer.

In an Instagram post, the movie actor remarked that, while prayer is beneficial, sometimes the solution to your problems can be found in your village.

He encouraged them to return home and make inquiries, noting how deaths have become a recurring thing in certain families.

Yul suggested that if prayer does not provide results, individuals can visit their village for consultations and queries.

READ MORE: Guinness World Records: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Celebrate Onakoya’s 60-Hour Chess Feat

He wrote,

“Prayer is good.

But sometimes the answer to your problems lies in your village.

Go home & ask questions.

For some families, death has become a reoccurring thing.

They have prayed for so long yet nothing changed.

Go to your village & ask questions.

Do some consultations.

Many answers lie there”.

SEE POST: