I Told Atiku To Pick Peter Obi As Running Mate, Can’t Support Tinubu In 2027 – Reno Omokri

Controversial socio-political analyst, Reno Omokri, has revealed that he played big role in the emergence of Peter Obi as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

Omokri made this known during an interview with Seun Okinbaloye via his podcast, Mic On, on Saturday.

He added that Obi knows the role he played in ensuring that he was picked as the vice presidential candidate, vowing that he would never leave Atiku to support President Bola Tinubu in 2027 presidential election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Omokri has been supporting some economic policies made by President Tinubu’s led administration.

He said: “Peter Obi can’t deny that I was the one who recommended him to Waziri Atiku Abubakar when he asked me to help choose a running mate in 2019.

“I called former President Jonathan and he told me it’s Peter Obi, but I told him I just can’t submit one name. We padded the list with others while making Obi’s name look very rosy.

“Atiku chose Obi so after a man had done me just great honour, I will now turn around and be supporting his opponent in the next election?

“I can’t do that, if Atiku decide to contest in 2027 and get the PDP’s presidential candidate, I’m duty bound to support him.”