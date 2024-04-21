Phyna, a reality star, issued a public apology after incorrectly blaming a renowned soft drink manufacturer for reportedly delivering her expired drinks.

It should be noted that Phyna has been at odds with some of the organisers of the popular reality show BBNaija for refusing to award her all of her prizes.

The makers of the popular soft drink Pepsi had sent her some crates of drinks, which she displayed to demonstrate that they had kept their part of the deal.

However, she had wrongly reported the company, claiming that they had sent her expired drinks.

After realising her error, she took to social media again to deny her earlier remark, stating that the fault was on her end, not the company’s, and that the drinks had not expired.

She wrote,

“For the post earlier it was a honest mistake from our end.

has we couldn’t comprehend the taste, we had to look into the expiring date. Apologies !”

