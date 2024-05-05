Prince Odi Okojie Addresses Witchcraft Allegations Against Wife, Mercy Johnson

Prince Odi Okojie, the husband of Mercy Johnson, a well-known Nollywood actress, addressed witchcraft charges against his wife.

It should be noted that a controversial actress, Angela Okorie, made serious allegations against the mother of four, stating that the actress’s late mother passed down witchcraft to her.

Until now, Mercy Johnson and her family had remained mute and unconcerned about the claims.

In an Instagram story post, Prince Odi subtly addressed the allegations, implying that Angela and those responsible for labelling his wife as a witch suffer from a mental illness.

He wrote, “Please endeavor to cheak on your loved onse, mental health is real. Mad people everywhere.”

SEE POST: