He Was First To Put Me Inside Rolls Royce – OdumoduBlack On Why He Can Never Diss Davido

Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodublvck, a budding rapper, spoke candidly about his connection with Afrobeat singer David Adeleke and why he will never criticise him.

This came after a public spat between Davido and Wizkid a few days ago, which shook the entertainment sector.

During a recent live Instagram session, Odumodublvck confronted a troll who accused him of attacking the 30BG Record Label boss during the controversy.

In response, the singer explained that he can never bite the fingers that fed him.

According to him, Davido was the first person to put him in a Rolls Royce, which was an important moment in his life.

Odumodublvck went on to say that words cannot express what he has done for him in their short time together.

In his words, “Na so person say on the internet say I dey diss Davido; how? Davido wey put me inside Rolls Royce; my first Rolls Royce. Naah, Kala can never bite the hands that fed him. He still carry me go three clubs that night. Make I no talk wetin hin don do for me.”

SEE VIDEO BELOW: