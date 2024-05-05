A Patient Slapped Me While Working As Caregiver In Canada – Nollywood Actress, Lola Alao Recounts

Lola Alao, a Nollywood actress, has narrated her experience as a care giver in Canada.

In an interview with her colleague Kunle Afod, Alao, a renowned figure in the Yoruba cinema business, discussed her relocation.

She claimed that during her caregiving employment, a dementia patient slapped her when she came too close to an older individual.

The actress also stated that the experience prompted her to leave her profession to start a clothing business.

Alao also recommended people to acquire a skill before going abroad.

“I always advise people looking to relocate to learn a skill like fashion designing, hairdressing or cooking. Because when I first came to Canada I had to learn a course to become a caretaker. So I went to the school for a year and once while caring for an elderly one, she slapped me,” she said.

“I had bathed and clothed her, she had dementia, and then she complained about her earring. So when I went to check on her to see what was wrong, she gave me a hard slap and I began to cry. The nurses around came to us after hearing the commotion and that was the day I decided that I wasn’t doing that anymore.

“Then I decided to open a boutique and my lounge, LA lounge, in two places but I later left the store and started selling from house but now I plan on getting a new store for my boutique.”

Alao worked as an air hostess before transitioning to acting in the Nigerian television series ‘Ripples’. She has since appeared in various films, including ‘Alaanu Mi’, ‘Dokita Alabere’, ‘Ewe Koko’, and ‘Gbokogboko’.

