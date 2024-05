Florence Otedola, the famous Nigerian disc jockey, better known as DJ Cuppy, has embraced her single status.

The 30-year-old expressed her gratitude for the freedom of being single.

On her X platform on Saturday, DJ Cuppy revealed her sentiments.

She tweeted,

“Finally starting to really enjoy weddings, since I turned 30.

“I love the freedom that comes with being single and not being anybody’s plus one. LMAO.”

