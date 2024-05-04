Iyanya Infuriated After Fan Talked Down His Music Career

Nigerian musician Iyanya has responded to a social media user who dismissed his musical accomplishments while explaining why Wizkid is “hated” in the music industry.

In a recent social media exchange, Iyanya was offended when a troll compared his career path to that of Wizkid.

A tweeter named @Xperience_Snr shared a statement from @itzbasito complimenting Wizkid on exceeding expectations and becoming an industry standard.

“Wizkid’s only crime is surpassing the benchmark set for him and becoming the benchmark himself” he tweeted.

Reposting it, @Xperience_Snr stated that Wizkid was anticipated to follow in the footsteps of Iyanya and Samklef, implying that their careers fell short of expectations.

“Same reason why Drake gets a lot of hate. The whole entertainment industry didn’t expect that little tiny white boy to get that far, Wizkid was supposed to end up like Samklef and Iyanya” . @Xperience_Snr added.

Iyanya took considerable objection to this connection, responding with a caustic tweet that wished the user a fate similar to his father’s.

“You will end up like your father” Iyanya fumed.

See the interactions below…