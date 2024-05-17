Junior Pope Laid To Rest As Funeral Service Holds In Enugu

The funeral service for the late Nollywood actor John Odonwodo, also known as Junior Pope, has begun at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish in Ukehe, Enugu State.

On April 10, the 43-year-old actor and four others died after their boat overturned in the Anam River on their way back from a movie shoot.

His family had previously announced that he would be laid to rest on May 17 in his birthplace of Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igbo-etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Stanley Nwoko, a filmmaker, published photographs from the ceremony on his Instagram page.

Captioning the post, he wrote,

“Oh God, so this is finally truth

We will miss you so dearly man Rest well.”

