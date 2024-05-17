Suit Against Marrying Off Of 100 Female Orphans Still Stands Until Due Diligence Is Carried Out — Kennedy-Ohanenye Insists



The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy -Ohanenye, on Friday, said the suit filed against Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, over his plans to marry off 100 orphans from his constituency, still stands.

Speaking with reporters, she noted that the ministry in collaboration with Sarkindaji, and traditional rulers from the State, are currently investigating the ages of the girls to ascertain if they are within the stipulated age for marriage.

Kennedy-Ohanenye also noted via X that the Ministry will, for now, focus on empowering the girls.

She posted: “The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, has resolved with the Emir of Kotangora, HRH Alh Mohammed Barau Muazu and the Speaker Abdumalik Sarkindaji to seek ways of collaboration to give new lease of life to the girls, but the Court’s injunction remains.

“I haven’t withdrawn my case until we carry out due diligence and profiling on the girls. We will also engage the girls on enrollment in schools, skill acquisition training and empowerment of the girls. The Ministry’s primary aim is to ensure that the Welfare and interests of the girls is guaranteed.”

Recall that last week, the speaker, Sarkindaji, announced plans to sponsor marriages of 100 orphans in his constituency as part of measures to alleviate their sufferings.

The development had sparked national outrages, which saw the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), urge the minister to withdraw the litigation and petition she wrote to the Inspector General of Police.

The Chairman, Kano State Chapter of MURIC, Malam Hassan Indabawa, who made the call on Thursday night in a statement, urged Nigerians to learn to respect one another’s culture and traditions.

“We found the harsh and hasty decision taken by the Honourable Minister for Women Affairs over a matter that is entirely beyond the scope of her ministry.



“The minister’s attempt at media demonisation of marrying off of 100 poor and orphaned girls, who were largely traumatised for losing both parents to brutal and bloody banditry and insurgency, exposed her ignorance to the culture and traditions of the Muslim North.

“This elaborate media blitz, over the matter, MURIC observed, was deliberately done to sway public opinion against the marriage institution, and an attempt to vilify Sarkin-Daji, after demonstrating his genuine concern for the needs of members of his constituency,” Indabawa said.

The marriage arrangement in question is slated to take place on May 24, 2024.