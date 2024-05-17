“My Ex-Wife Had 21 Miscarriages, Yet Blamed Me For Her Inability To Get Pregnant – Oritse Femi Recounts

Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, also known as Oritse Femi, a Nigerian musician and entertainer, has spoken out about his trauma at the hands of his former spouses.

In a shocking interview with Chude Jideonwo, he revealed that he supported his first wife’s trip to Dubai, but she fled after returning.

He also talked about his second wife, Nabila Fash, whom he claimed he transformed from a kiosk to a multimillion-naira business and changed her life, but she repaid him by inviting her friends to beat him up in his own house.

He claimed she treated him disrespectfully in public, mistreated his children, and collided with his friends.

The singer also said that Nabila had 21 miscarriages and was constantly criticising him for not impregnating her.

In his words;

“Nabila had, e go reach 21, miscarriages and she still dey tell me Oritsefemi say I no fit impregnate am,

My wife asked her friends to come and beat me up in my house. Look at a whole me lion, na im woman dey pursue. Dem reaches like 20 o, dem beat me o, no be say na lie o.”

SEE VIDEO: