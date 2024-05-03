Adebowale Adedayo, a famed Nigerian comedian known as Mr Macaroni, has explained why he ceased speaking on political problems in Nigeria.

Mr Macaroni rose to popularity following his involvement in the #EndSARS protest against police brutality in October 2020.

He was particularly vociferous during the 2023 election, alleging threats against him and his family for his activism and political views.

However, the skit creator has recently been reserved when it comes to political matters.

In a recent interview with Wazobia FM, Mr Macaroni stated that he is no longer concerned about political developments because the people “I am fighting for see me as a troublesome person”.

“To answer the question of being laid back. You notice that even celebrities no just too dey talk. You see Nigeria is a very funny country. Nigerians are also very funny.

“And I say it with all seriousness because I am not so happy about how things are going. You keep talking and it seems like you are the troublesome person. The same Nigerians that you speak for turn against you. They start to fight you,” he said.

“And you are asking yourself I am not looking for anything in this. I look at Nigeria and I do not think I want to get into the political space. Because it seems like the political space in Nigeria corrupts the very best of us.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: