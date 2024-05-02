Reason I Said Wizkid Disrespected Don Jazzy – Mr Macaroni

Adebowale Adedayo, nicknamed Mr Macaroni, a comedian and actor, has explained why he believes Afrobeat music singer Wizkid disrespected Mavin Records boss Michael Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy, by calling him a ‘influencer’.

Macaroni made the statement on Wednesday during a live show on Wazobia TV in Lagos.

The comedian supported his position on Wizkid by saying that, while Don Jazzy is an influencer, he is possibly ‘the biggest entertainment influencer we have in Africa’, and that the manner in which Wizkid presented him was disrespectful.

He continued by noting that Don Jazzy is more than just an ordinary influencer, claiming that the Mavin Records label chief influenced the music industry by introducing Ricardo Banks, Tiwa Salvage, Korede Bello, Dija, and other emerging music artists.

Macaroni said, “Don Jazzy is an influencer and perhaps the biggest entertainment influencer we have in Africa. He is such a massive influencer in the entertainment industry, from music to film.

“His impact speaks volumes. So, while Wizkid’s comments about Don Jazzy were a bit disrespectful in context, Don Jazzy’s influence is undeniable.

“Look at when he has been doing it with the likes of D’Banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, De Prince and then to Maving Records when they newly came out with Ricardo Banks, Tiwa Salvage, Korede Bello, Di’ja and up to this new generation.”

He stated that Don Jazzy has been so successful that no debate of altering the music industry can be complete without addressing him.

Don Jazzy, according to the comedian, is a champion and a strong influence whose impact on the music industry is evident.

“Don Jazzy is a champion. Of course, he’s an influencer; he’s a great influencer. He doesn’t do it for just music; he does it for content and films. All you need is just to add Don Jazzy as a collaborator. You don’t even need to have a million followers. If he loves what you have done, he will just accept your request and the millions of followers that he has can see the content.

“But, the way Wizkid worded it (influencer) when he (Wizkid) said “I can’t chat with an influencer.’ That context is what we find disrespectful,” he added.

Watch the interview below…