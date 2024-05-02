“Na Naira Government Say Make We No Spray o, No Be Perfume” – Sabinus Cries Out Over Odour Perceived After Hugging Fan

Sabinus, a Nigerian award-winning skitmaker and content producer also known as Mr Funny, has campaigned for the use of perfume.

Taking to his Instagram story section, he remarked that the government advised Nigerians not to spray money and not perfume.

The skitmaker observed that nowadays, people do not use perfume or body spray, neither do they shave their armpits.

Curious about the situation, he observed that several individuals had an onion-like smell while complaining about the many smells he had detected while outdoor.

The skitmaker noted that some ecstatic admirers even buried his head under their armpit, oblivious to his health status.

In his words,

“Na Naira government say make we no spray o, no be perfume o. Some people no dey spray perfume again o. Wetin dey really happen? Person go dey smell onions onions. Armpit people no dey shave. Shave your armpits, buy roll-on N1500, spray am. Nothing wey person no dey see for road.

Na so person go see me for road, sey ‘Sabinus Sabinus’ and there is no one I don’t hug and na so Dem go carry our head put for armpit God. You carry Sabinus nose put for armpit, na from there Sabinus go just quench”.

