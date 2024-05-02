Nollywood Actress Sola Sobowale Refutes Death Speculations, Drug Trafficking Claims

Sola Sobowale, a veteran Nollywood actress, has shed light on the rumours surrounding her purported arrest for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia.

The 58-year-old actress claimed that when she left Nigeria for the United Kingdom, many bad things were stated about her, including allegations that she had been assassinated in the Gulf country.

Sobowale made these remarks during a live conversation on the ‘Teju Baby Face Show’ on Tuesday.

“God has compensated me because there were so many things written about me when I left the shores of Nigeria – so many negative things,” Sobowale said.

She, however, said the negative reports did not bother her, saying, “So far I’m at peace with God, then I’m good.

“Remember, when I was in the UK doing my thing, they wrote a lot of things in Nigerian newspapers – from grace to grass.”

She also described how her identity was dragged in the mud after reports surfaced that she was selling meals in a London restaurant run by her elder sister, Kike Oyelami.

“So, I go there anytime I’m off work. I make eba, pound yam and help my sister to serve food. They saw me. They wrote ‘Sola Sobowale now sells eba,” she chuckled.

The Ondo State-born veteran, known for her variety in film roles, also revealed that some people claimed she worked as a cleaner in a London restaurant.

She explained that she was not offended by the comments, despite the fact that she formerly owned a restaurant in Nigeria called Sola’s Kitchen before embarking on a career in acting.

However, the worst deception, according to the actress, was when certain tabloids said she was assassinated in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking.

She said sarcastically, “They killed me in Saudi Arabia that I carried cocaine. They got me arrested and there, they amputated my leg, my hand, and I said to them that I’m a star in Nigeria. And because of that, I said they should kill me and they did.”

The actress, who played in the Kemi Adetiba-directed film ‘King of Boys,’ stated that when she landed in Nigeria, she discredited the narrative, adding that she had no idea where Saudi Arabia was on the globe.

Sobowale also stressed the importance of parents making time to attend to their children’s needs, recalling how her parents cared for her and her brothers.

She praised her parents’ positive legacy with influencing her strong position on providing excellent training to her children.

The veteran actress affirmed that she gave up her career for her children, saying, “I gave it up. I didn’t even think of getting anything back,” noting that a time would come when she’d have to care for her children.

Watch the interview below…