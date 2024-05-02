Fix Minimum Wage At N200k, Current Pay Can’t Sustain Workers – NNPP Chieftain To Tinubu



Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, chieftain of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve N200,000 as the minimum wage for workers.

The 2023 governorship candidate of the NNPP in Ogun State noted that the current minimum wage cannot sustain the workers.

He disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday while felicitating with workers on the occasion of this year’s Workers Day.

Callihg on the state Governors across the country to make workers’ welfare their priority, he maintained that without adequate contribution of workers, no nation can reach its desired standard.

READ ALSO: ‘Forcing Nigerians To Pay Higher For Non-Existent Electricity Unethical’ — NLC, TUC Demand Tariff Hike Reversal

“As a friend of the Labour, I share in your joy and wish you a successful celebration devoid of violence and rancour.

“I also use this occasion to reiterate my call to our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve a minimum wage of N200,000 for our workforce.

“The reality of today has shown us that the current minimum wage cannot sustain the least workers in the country,” he said.