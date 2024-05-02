Zamfara Govt Still Pays Civil Servants N7,000, Teachers N8,000 As Minimum Wage – NLC Laments



The Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has slammed the State government for paying teachers N8,000 as minimum wage.

NLC’s Chairman in Zamfara, Sani Halliru, made this known when he addressed thousands of civil servants, who converged on J.B. Secretariat, Gusau on Wednesday to celebrate Workers’ Day.

Halliru explained that the NLC had made frantic efforts to persuade the state government to review the salary of primary school teachers but “appeals fell on deaf ears.”

“Local government Workers are far behind, in the whole of Nigeria only in Zamfara state local government workers received N7,000 monthly salary.

READ ALSO: Worker’s Day: Some Borno Pensioners Still Earn N4,000 Monthly – NLC

“Despite the pressure mounted on both the past and present administrations, our colleagues at the primary school level are still collecting N8,000 as monthly salary,” he said.

He further urged the State Governor, Dauda Lawal to implement the national minimum wage of N30,000 for school teachers, who have been working hard despite their meager salaries.

Reacting, Lawal praised the state’s civil servants for their dedication and hard work, assuring that his administration prioritizes their welfare.

“I will not promise you what I cannot sustain but I am assuring you that I will surprise you,” he said to the workers.