Worker’s Day: Some Borno Pensioners Still Earn N4,000 Monthly – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Borno State chapter, has revealed that some retirees in the state were still being paid N4,000 monthly as Pensioners.

The NLC Chairman, Mr Yusuf Inuwa, made this known in an address to mark the 2024 May Day celebration, on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Yusuf advocated for upward review of the pension to improve the social and economic wellbeing of retirees.

He said: “Your Excellency, we wish to table before you that as at this moment there are some pensioners who are still receiving N4,000 as pension per month which is grossly inadequate.

“We, therefore, pray for His Excellency intervention for upward review of the monthly pension.”