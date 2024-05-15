APC Suspends Jimoh Ibrahim Over Anti-Party Activities

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly was suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

The lawmaker was suspended by members of the APC Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward 11 in Okitipupa Local Goverment Area of Ondo State.

The notice was signed by ward executive members including Bakere Usuf, Tore Obwoselu, Oloyinmi Idowu, Borewaye Louyomi, Oladipupo Bose, Alkimbobola Seyi, Lawal-Babatunde, Aritawe-Ademole, Akinkuoju Olarewaju and Fabioye Ajoke.

Ibrahim’s suspension is coming after he lost out in the party’s governorship primary election in the state.

The suspension letter sighted on Wednesday read, “We, the members of the APC Executive Commince of Igbotako Ward 11 in Okitipupa Local Goverment Areu of Ondo State, convened meeting on Monday, May 13th, 2024, During our meeting, we deliberated extensively on various issues affecting the progress and development of our party, notably indiscipline and insubordination among some members.

“We have found Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s actions and activities to be in violation of the party’s constitution, particularly his decision to sue the party as well as his anti-party activities. As such, we have resolved to take appropriate disciplinary action against him as outlined in the party’s constitution. Senator Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim is hereby suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect for acts of insubordination and anti-party activities In accordance with Article 21, Section A of APC Constitution.

“It is worth recalling that the National Party Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, met with all Ondo State governorship aspirants on April 25th, 2024, in Abuja.

“During the meeting, he urged them to cooperate with the party’s candidate and incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Honorable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Despite this, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunso proceeded to sue the Governor and APC, blatantly disregarding party instructions. Additionally, he has engaged in anti-party activities by urging his supporters in Igbotako and Ondo State to join NPP, claiming he will soon receive the gubernatorial ticket from them.

“Senator Jimoh has openly declared his intent to disrupt APC before leaving the party, as evidenced by his actions in the Federal High Court in Abuja and his derogatory remarks about APC in various media outlets.”