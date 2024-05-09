Remove Ministers Not Good Enough, Others Accused Of Corruption, So Your Efforts Can Be Visible — Jimoh Ibrahim To Tinubu

Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dissolve his cabinet.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ibrahim said many ministers are not in the “grade A” list.

According to him, Tinubu has a “very fantastic” strategy but there is no structure and system to give fillip to the strategy.

“You have to dissolve the cabinet and come up with knowledgeable people. The cabinet is too cold and the efforts are not seen.

“Some of them that have been accused of corruption should be dropped immediately.

“If you fail to do that, you will be carrying their burden with you and that will be terrible for our country.

“I can’t see so many of the ministers in the first grade of the box. A lot of them are in the B, C grades,” Ibrahim said.

The governorship aspirant in Ondo, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not follow its guidelines in the conduct of the Ondo governorship primary.

The senator said ballot papers were not printed for the primary election, adding that the Usman Ododo-led committee changed the collation venue without informing contestants.

“Under the APC guidelines issued to us, copies of which I obtained from INEC, it said open secret ballot but no single ballot paper was printed. How do you now vote?

“Under the guidelines of our party, they said that when you finish accreditation, you go to vote. After voting, the blue ink will be marked on your right thumb finger but we didn’t have any ballot paper, how do you come by blue ink?” Ibrahim queried.