Fubara’s Ally, Jumbo Elected As Factional Speaker Of Rivers Assembly



Victor Jumbo, the lawmaker representing the Bonny constituency, has been elected as the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The lawmaker was elected on Wednesday by the lawmakers loyal to the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

According to Jumbo, he had directed the clerk of the House to inform Fubara that a new leadership had been elected in the Assembly.

READ ALSO: APC’s Demand For Fubara’s Impeachment Illegitimate – Rivers’ Govt

The factional speaker added that he is ready to work for the people of the state.

Wednesday’s development might be a response to the opposition All Progressives Congress’ (APC) directive to the 27 Assembly members to impeach Governor Fubara.

Jumbo takes over from the former factional Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Eddison Ehie, who resigned as both Speaker and member of the House on December 31, 2023.

Ehie, who represented Ahoada-East Constituency 2 in the House, was later appointed as Chief of Staff to Governor Fubara.