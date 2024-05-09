Protesters Storm Force Headquarters, Demand Release Of Detained FIJ Journalist

Some Civil Society Organisations and journalists, stormed the Force Headquarters in Abuja, demanding the release of a journalist, identified as Daniel Ojukwu.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Daniel, a staff of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, was allegedly detained by the police force.

According to PUNCH, the protesters, include a legal practitioner, Deji Adeyanju, a Pro-democracy activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore and others.

It was gathered that the journalist went missing on Wednesday, May 1, with his phone numbers turned off, leaving his whereabouts unknown to colleagues, family and friends.

Ojukwu was moved to the National Cybercrime Centre, in Abuja, on Sunday by the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.

One of the protesters, who pleaded under the condition of anonymity, said: “We also condemn the incessant use and abuse of the remand order process, which is observed to be the new machinery for which the Nigeria Police continuously violates the rights of Nigeria citizens.

“It is discovered that the police boast of obtaining a remand order without providing such a document for the suspect or his lawyers to see whenever they unlawfully arrest individuals.”