NDLEA Declares India-Based Nigerian Couple Running Drug Cartel Wanted



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Sunday, declared one Kazeem Omogoriola Owoalade and his wife, Rashidat Ayinke, wanted for allegedly running a drug cartel.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement that the couple “runs a cocaine cartel from India.”

Babafemi said the couple’s involvement in the drug ring was discovered after the “arrest of four members of the syndicate in Lagos.”

According to him, Imran Taofeek Olalekan and Ishola Isiaka Olalekan, two members of the syndicate, were arrested trying to export 3.40 kilogrammes of cocaine to Oman through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on April 3.

He said five weeks of surveillance resulted in the arrest of one Hamed Abimbola Saheed, a member of the group, on May 14 at a residence in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

Babafemi added that Saheed “works directly with the baron” and was the person “who lodged Imran in a hotel a day before his aborted trip to Oman and equally dropped him and Ishola at the Lagos airport the day they were arrested.”

“During a search of Hamed house, NDLEA operatives recovered some phenacetine, a cutting agent for cocaine, weighing 900 grams. He confessed that the recovered substance was what was left of the consignment Imran was taking to Oman the day he was arrested.

“His arrest led to a follow-up operation at the home of the Owoalade couple at 20 Eyiaro street, Ogudu Orioke, Lagos, where another suspect was arrested and a new model Toyota RAV4 SUV marked FKJ-773 JJ belonging to Rashidat and additional 400 grams of cocaine recovered in addition to already prepared suitcases to be used for illicit drug concealment, digital weighing scales, and other paraphernalia,” the statement read.