“They’re Amazing Artists” – Sarkodie Dismisses Feud Rumour With Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy

Sarkodie, a popular Ghanaian rapper, has denied having a feud with Nigerian Afrobeats artists Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

It should be noted that Sarkodie sparked controversy after bragging that he was in the music industry before Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy in his latest song, ‘Brag.’

The incident strained relations between Dremo, a former Davido signee, and Lyrical Joe, a Sarkodie signee, both of whom have been releasing fresh diss tunes regularly.

Sarkodie has since addressed the matter, in an interview with RODE on Sunday, the ‘Azonto’ crooner stated that his song’s references to Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy were intended to highlight his longevity in the music industry.

He noted that if he had wanted to throw jabs, he would have targeted rappers rather than vocalists.

“Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido would never think I want to jab them because if I want to jab somebody, it has to be rappers. They are not rappers.

“I am just talking to rappers about how long I’ve been there and who else is best to use as reverence? Everybody knows Wizkid, Burna Boy, Black Sheriff, Asake and Davido. And it’s true that I was in the industry before they all came in. It’s just references of how long I’ve been there. It’s not throwing jabs at anybody. These are incredible, amazing artists,” he said in part.

Watch the interview below…