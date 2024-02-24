Soldiers Nab Journalist, Activist Over Planned Protest In Delta

Operatives of the Nigerian Army, 3 Battalion in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, on Friday, arrested the South-South Bureau Chief of Galaxy Television, Mr Dele Fasan, for allegedly recording a planned labour protest in the area, against the economic hardship.

It was gathered that the soldiers also whisked away human rights activist, identified as Israel Joe to their nearby military barracks.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the planned protest was cancelled after critical stakeholders met and discussed the issues on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Most Protests Against Inflation Are Sponsored — Akpabio

According to PUNCH, the molestation of the television journalist took place at the popular DSC roundabout in Effurun where the soldiers allegedly brutalised and hit him with the butt of their gun.

Confirming his arrest while addressing journalists after his release, Fasan said that: “I was trying to get video clips of the protest scene which was already taken over by security operatives when the overzealous soldiers accosted and manhandled me despite identifying myself by bringing out my identity card which I showed to them.”

Also speaking with newsmen, the National Secretary of Human Rights Protection Congress, Ejumudo disclosed that the Civil Society Organisations, came out to ensure that the protest did not hold following the threat across the nation.

He said: “We don’t want any protest at all because when it happens, people will lose their properties.

“People will lose their money. While we were at the protest venue, we had the proponent (Israel Joe) of the protest for selfish reasons come here.

“We had a one-on-one rift, and he was taken away by security operatives. I will not condone any idea of protest in this state because, at the moment, Nigeria is volatile.”