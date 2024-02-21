Senate President Godswill Akpabio says some of the street protests against the rising cost of living in the country are sponsored.

There have been series of protests in different parts of the country over the prevailing economic hardship.

It’s a known fact that, Nigeria, since President Bola Tinubu ended the subsidy on petrol and unified the exchange rate in 2023, has spiralled into endless dwindling of the state of the nation.

Speaking on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, Akpabio said the protesters are not aware of the efforts made by the Senate and the Federal Government to tackle the situation.

“You can see a lot of sponsored protests here and there but those people are not aware — most of those sponsored protesters are not aware of the kind of efforts made by this senate to tackle the situation together with the management team of the federal government.

“Unverified reports have it that state governments in the last few months have received additional N30 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), outside their normal allocations from the federation account, to assist them in ameliorating the food situation.

“So we believe that every state government should utilise the funds received towards ensuring that food is available,” he said.

The Senate President said the National Assembly will not approve anything that would not benefit the citizens.