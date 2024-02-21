Eddy Montana Lashes Out At Eedris Abdulkareem, Calls Him Liar, Betrayer

Adingi Edward Terzungwe, alias Eddy Montana or Eddy Remedy, a Nigerian veteran musician, has broken his silence on social media concerning the dissolved D’Remedies music group.

In order to address Eedris Abdulkareem’s assertion that he was the inspiration for D’Remedies and their popular song Shakomo, the musician was recently invited to appear on Daddy Freeze’s Instagram Live show.

During his latest guest appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, Eedris asserted that he was the driving force behind D’Remedies and Shakomo, among other things, and that he also fought for the music industry.

Eddy Remedy discussed the subject with Daddy Freeze, and the veteran singer was moved to tears as he recounted how he brought Eedris to D’Remedies after seeking a rapper for his song, Shakomo, which was dominating the radio at the time.

Eddy noted that Ray Power Grand Slam found him on their 1987 visit to Yabatech, his school. He further mentioned that Shakomo, his hit song, was played at the event and that there was no Eedris when he was found.

The singer stated that the audience was so enthralled with the song that they forced him to perform it three more times. They were so impressed with the new sound, in fact, that they called him back the next Monday to record the song.

Eddy said: “This can be very heartbreaking because you came out with a pure heart in 1987, I was discovered by Ray Power grand slam in my school Yabatech, there was no Eedris when they discovered me, that’s the first thing everybody needs to know. After I was discovered, it was on a Friday night at Miss Yabatech show. I had Saturday and Sunday in between and they called me to come on Monday to record the song ‘Shakomo’ because it’s a new sound and they were blown away by it. They saw how I performed it and made me perform it three times.”

In his subsequent remarks, Eddy detailed how he informed Kemi, his then-girlfriend, that a rapper would be required for the song after meeting Eedris in Offa a week prior and telling him to travel to Lagos.

Eddy Remedy then dismissed Eedris’ assertions that he founded the D’Remedies group and was also behind Shakomo. According to the renowned vocalist, Abdulkareem has revealed himself to be a devious individual motivated by greed.

In his words,

“I don’t know where Eedris’ story came from; that boy is a greedy boy; he has always been greedy right from time, and he’s calling me the greedy one, can you imagine? I’m the one that formed the group o, I’m the one that invited him into the group. He said he was coming on a Monday morning, and he brought Tony (Tetuila); I had never met Tony in my life; I just saw a guy limping behind him. When they got to my room I asked who he was he then introduced Tony to me, and that was when Eedris was supposed to tell me that ‘this guy, his parents have given me some money before, that I should move with him and take him everywhere I’m going’, he didn’t tell me that. I’m mentioning this now because that was where the rumours started when we were on the Shakomo tour; the rumour started that Tony’s parents were sponsoring the group, no. I had $5000 that my parents sent me from America to get out of the country and come to them since I had graduated. I refused to travel, and I used that money to sponsor the group throughout that time”.

Eddy went on to tell how much he struggled in order to create the D’Remedies group, as well as the difficulties he faced when writing Shakomo because he was still in school at the time and had conflicts with cultists who also wanted in on the song.

He also told the account of how Eedris Abdulkareem took his song, Shakomo, and went behind him to meet one Omololu, claiming that he owned the tune but needed a performer for it.

“God knows how much I suffered to put this group together back then, God knows how much I suffered to even write Shakomo because I was in school and going through a lot with frats who wanted me to mention their name when performing Shakomo, I was popular already with Shakomo so I don’t know where Eedris is bringing this story from. I don’t know if you remember Omololu, Eedris went behind me after I met him and took that sound that I gave him, telling Omololu that he has a new sound but he needs a singer. He told Omololu he needed a singer as if it was his sound”, he said.

Speaking further, Eddy Remedy said Eedris Abdulkareem is a cheat and a treacherous person who only thinks about himself.

“Bro! Eedris is a treacherous basttard, Eedris is a cheat, Nigerians should stop listening to Eedris. I’ve been quiet all this while because I didn’t want trouble, I didn’t want people to think we keep fighting because we are grownups but bro what is mine can not be taken away from me, I will die before what is mine is taken from me. Eedris made money from the government one time, Eedris no dey help anybody, na himself he know. He made about N120 million from the government when we were all down, I was down and out, this was a guy that I brought to eat food o, I was down and went to Asaba for four years before coming back to Lagos. I called Eedris to tell him what I was going through, he told me to start going from one hotel or the other to meet him after he was no longer in those places. I didn’t get any help from him till today, the biggest help he gave me which were insults was when he sent me N5k twice.”

Watch the interview below: