Toyin Abraham Launches Food Bank To Provide 50 Individuals With Meals, N5k Transportation Every Friday

Toyin Abraham, a popular actress, provided details as she launched a food bank to provide 50 people with food and N5,000 every Friday.

The actress pledged to help the less fortunate in order to alleviate some of the country’s continued suffering and inflation.

In a statement on her Twitter page, she stated that she and some of her friends came up with the concept and would thus be aiding 50 people every Friday by presenting them with N5,000 for meal and transportation.

While sharing a flyer that contained the details she captioned:

“My friends@Smallyfares and I will be giving out food and I will also give 5k each for transportation to first 50 people every Friday. Pls kindly check the above flier for more details👏❤️”

