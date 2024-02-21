EFCC Apprehends Six Currency Racketeers In Lagos, Recover New Naira Notes

No fewer than six individuals have been apprehended in Lagos state by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, for allegedly participating in currency racketeering and trading of new naira notes for commercial gain.

It was gathered that the EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja.

The agency identified the arrested suspects as Adebayo Amupitan, Alimat Oyebode, Isiaka Yusuf, Adeoti Folake, Kafayat Yakub, and Bose Lateef.

The statement reads: “They were arrested at various locations in Lagos, between Feb. 16 and February 17.

“A total sum of N2,597,000, two million five hundred and ninety-seven thousand naira was recovered from them.

“Investigations showed that the suspects specialised in selling new naira notes of different denominations for commercial purposes and financial gain.”