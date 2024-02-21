“We Can’t Fight Insecurity Without Good Roads” – FCT Minister, Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has revealed that the challenges of insecurity and food security cannot be tackled without provision of good roads.

Wike noted that the creation of rural roads would help to address the challenges of insecurity in the FCT.

The minister led this out on Tuesday during the flagging off of the construction of 5km Naharati-River Ukya-Unguwan Hausawa Road in Abaji Area Council of the territory.

He said: “One of the ways to fight insecurity is to provide good roads so that security agencies will have access to go and deal with those people who said they are criminals.

“If you don’t have good roads, can you go to the farms? So, provision of good roads will help to improve our food security.

“When we fight the bandits, our fathers, our mothers will be able to go to the farm. When good road is provided, our farmers will go to the farm and bring what they have produced and that is the directive Mr. President has given to us that development should not only be concentrated in the city,” he explained.