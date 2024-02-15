15 Thugs Bag Jail Term For Obstructing Pedestrian Bridges In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, popularly known as KAI, said that 15 persons, suspected to be thugs, apprehended for obstructing pedestrians on the Bolade-Oshodi pedestrian bridge, sentenced to three months imprisonment without the option of a fine.

It was gathered that LAGESC’s spokesperson, Ajayi Lukman, disclosed on Tuesday, that the suspects were arraigned on two counts, bordering on breach of peace and unlawful conversion of government property to use by occupation.

Ajayi said: “The conviction of these criminal elements is a right step in the right direction, being that they have caused irreparable havoc to Lagosians in transit by harassing men, and women and dispossessing them of their valuables, which forces them to risk their lives by crossing the highways.”

The KAI Boss also issued warning to sellers and buyers of styrofoam food packs as enforcement which began on Monday has resulted in multiple confiscations by operatives of the Agency across the State.