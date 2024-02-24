Edo 2024: ‘I’m Not Afraid Of Anyone, I Emerged Candidate By The Book’ – Ighodalo

Declaring fearlessness against any opposition, businessman and lawyer, Asue Ighodalo, has asserted himself as the rightful winner of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary.

Recall that Ighodalo was pronounced winner by the primary election committee’s Chairman, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

The State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, had protested the outcome, alleging irregularities in processes and claiming victory in the parallel primary endorsed by his faction and the State Executive Committee of the PDP.

Reacting to the double primary, Ighodalo, in an interview on Channels Television said, “I didn’t even know that another candidate had emerged until I was listening to the trailer of this programme.

“What I know is that we went through a process that’s in accordance with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, and properly conducted the primary in accordance with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

“We had ward congresses, national delegates congresses and all other congresses that are accepted by the NWC.

“After going through all the congresses, the NWC published a list of those delegates as it’s supposed to do. And then the NWC also approved a national electoral committee headed by Governor Dauda Lawal.

“So, we went through the proper processes, accreditation and identification of delegates. INEC officials were present during the election as it’s supposed to be.

“Anything anybody is saying now is not in my place to talk about it. But I know we went through the right processes.

“So, I’m not afraid of anything or anyone. We did things by the book, in accordance with the rule of law. It’s when you break the law that you worry.

“I will repeat myself: when you follow the rule of law and you do things according to the books, you don’t have anything to worry about. I won the primary. I am the only winner and I’m not afraid of anything or anyone.”