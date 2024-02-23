Okpebholo Emerges Rerun APC Guber Candidate In Edo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, declared Senator Monday Okpebholo as the primary election winner for the September 2024 gubernatorial poll in Edo State.

Okpebholo scored 12, 433 votes to emerge winner having defeated 11 other aspirants who contested the re-run election.

Recall that the re-run was initiated after the first poll was declared inconclusive by the leadership of the ruling Party.

The new Chairman of the election committtee and Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, following the collation of results from the 18 Local Government Areas, made the announcement in Benin City.