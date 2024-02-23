“My Only Senior In Movie Industry Is Pete Edochie” – Actor Stephen Alajemba

Stephen Alajemba, also known as Uwaezuoke, a veteran Nollywood actor has stated that, in terms of years of service, the only person in the Nigerian film business older than him is Pete Edochie.

Speaking in a recent interview with popular YouTuber, Yan Kontent Factory, Alajemba said although he hold admiration for the “Things Fall Apart” actor, he asserted that the late Solomon Eze, also referred to as Mike Orihedịmma, is the true father of Nollywood.

The actor asserted that Orihedịmma was the forerunner of Nollywood and Igbo cinema.

While speaking, he said,

“When you talk about Igbo movie industry, Mike Orihedịmma is the first person to be mentioned. He is the one that trained most of the people you see acting today. He was emulated by Kenneth Nnebue and Pauloo in writing ‘Living In Bondage.’

“When it comes to the movie industry, the only person I respect is Pete Edochie. All the people in the movie industry today, anybody that says he is older than me in the industry, should tell us the first movie he did and what year it came out. It is only Pete Edochie that I can say that he is older than me because of Things Fall Apart.”