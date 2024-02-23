Gov Adeleke Appoints Actress Laide Bakare, As SSA On Entertainment

Laide Bakare, a Nollywood actress, has been named Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) for Entertainment, Arts, Culture, and Tourism.

Bakare celebrated her accomplishment on Instagram by posting pictures of herself and the governor.

Captioning the picture, the actress promised to deliver her best.

She wrote:

“Now an Honourable 🙏 ya Allah I am grateful 🙏.

“To my new boss, Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke Imole Osun. Thank you so much for the trust and opportunity to serve. I promise to deliver my best. So help me God🙏 Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Osun state on Entertainment, Arts, Culture and Tourism.

“Lots of work to be done. Shall we? the entire good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large. It’s actually a new dawn for me starting my political career from here. God bless Nigeria🇳🇬.”

Many of her colleagues also commented on her post to congratulate her.

See some comments below…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi wrote, “Wawu! Hon. Laide Bakare. Congratulations to you. Blessings hun 😍.”

Foluke Daramola said, “Congratulations dearest❤️❤️ more wins dear. “

Bimbo Oshin also said, “Congratulations darling 👏👏.”

Also Femi Adebayo wrote, “Congratulations Honourable 🎊 .”

Veteran actor, Muka Ray, said: “Congratulations omo mi.”

Actress Funke Etti, wrote, “Congratulations sweetie❤️”

Fausat Balogun, popularly known as Madam Saje, said “Congratulations ❤️❤️.”

SEE POST: