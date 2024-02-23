Akpabio’s Claim About Govs Receiving N30b From FG False – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says no State got additional N30 billion each outside of their statutory revenue allocations to combat inflation and food insecurity.

Makinde said this in reaction to a claim by Senate President Godswill Akpabio that the state are not doing anything to ameliorate people’s hardship despite additional N30 billion given to them by the Federal Government.

The Governor however refuted the claims, saying that Oyo did not get any N30 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) or the Federal Government.

According to him, he has been doing everything to bring succour to the people and lessen the effect of the economic hardship on them.

Speaking on Thursday in Iseyin, where he commissioned the newly-renovated multi-billion Naira Iseyin Central Mosque facilitated by legal icon, Ahmed Raji, he admonished leaders to inspire confidence and give hope to the citizenry in this precarious time rather than playing politics and pointing fingers.

While accusing Akpabio of relying on unverified reports, he clarified that it was impossible for States to get funds from the FIRS, since all revenues go into the Federation Account and belongs to the Federal Government, States and the Local Governments.

His words: “We are the first in Nigeria to announce and implement measures on the 9th of June 2023, to cushion the effect of this policy through SAfER.

“For the workers, we have been paying a wage award; N25,000 for workers and N15,000 for pensioners, and we have paid for close to six months. Only last week, I announced an extension for another six months so that we can have the time to conclude the discussion on minimum wage. Well, we know there is much to be done and we will continue to do everything within our power to support our people through this hard time.

“This is not the time to play politics, as we have real issues that deserve real solutions. But yesterday, I saw the video and read in the news where the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, made a statement, though he said it was unverified report, stating that the state governments received additional N30 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, outside of our statutory allocation, in the last few months, to address food security.

“Please, listen to me loud and clear. I can speak for Oyo State and can also speak for any of my colleagues. This is because, as the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, I know when things are happening.

“If I want to play politics, I will keep quiet and let this slide, but I am not going to let this slide. FIRS cannot give money to any state. It is not possible. All revenues accruing to the country goes into the federation account and it is distributed to all tiers of government. The FG does not give states money. The money in the federation belongs to all of us; it does not only belong to the Federal Government.

“We need to engage with our people. If our policies are not working, we need to listen to the people and amend. So, if the Number Three Citizen had nothing but unverified report, why did he need to say it? Does his statement give confidence to the people or solve the problem of hunger and anger in the land? Let me say it clearly: as for Oyo State and for most of my colleagues, there is nothing like N30 billion being given to states for food security and I stand to be challenged.

“Yes, the Federal Government promised the states N5 billion and out of that, it only gave N2 billion and they are even asking that the N2 billion should be refunded right now. It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to manage the fiscal situation in Nigeria and manage the inflationary trend we have in the country right now.

“We have been transparent about everything we are doing here and this is the time for us to stay together as a nation to solve the problems we are facing. It is not the time to engage in blame games and propaganda. Hunger and anger are real and, as leaders, we must address them.”