Hardship: “No Going Back On Reforms Despite Challenges”- Tinubu Insists

As Nigerians continues to keep renewed hope alive amid hardship, President Bola Tinubu, has insisted that his administration is not going back on economic reforms.

Tinubu led this out at the State House, in Abuja, on Thursday, while receiving a delegation from the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) led by Florizelle Liser, CCA’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Recall that the President, on his inauguration, declared an end to the fuel subsidy regime and later floated the naira.

However, the moves have triggered a hike in the cost of living in Nigeria as the country’s currency lost its value.

He said: “I am happy that the Council is interested in various segments of Nigeria’s economy.

READ MORE: Hardship: Give Tinubu Time To Achieve Results – Gowon Begs Nigerians

“We are right in the middle of a challenging stage of our reforms.

“We have headwinds, no doubt, but we are not going back.

“We are challenged, and we believe we will overcome the challenges.

“I have a can-do attitude that must be translated into a must-do attitude.

“We have a good team, and we must remain focused to get the goal accomplished.”

“We are going to do more on security and investing in education, as we believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty.

“We welcome partners like CCA, and we will strengthen our partnership to achieve our goals.”