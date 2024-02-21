Hardship: Give Tinubu Time To Achieve Results – Gowon Begs Nigerians

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), has begged Nigerians to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu more time in resolving the current situation facing the country.

Gowon, while addressing state house correspondents after meeting with Tinubu in Aso Rock on Wednesday, said that it is too early for the President to achieve absolute results after eight months.

He said there was no leader in the country that would not be criticised, but the fact remains those at the helm of affairs know what is happening.

Gowon said: “I think the government is trying their best on the various problems of the country but with Nigerians, don’t you worry, you can get criticised. People out there, know better than what you know.

“I think Nigerians have to give the president time to get things really done. It is too early to sort of say the absolute result will be achieved now, so that is my opinion.

“Luckily enough, this time he gave me opportunity to see him to discuss various matters, especially the issue of the ECOWAS problem at the moment which I think needs to be resolved.

“And being the surviving member of the founding fathers, I think we have to discuss some of his plans in other to see what can be done to bring the matter under control.

“So, this is what has brought me here and we had an interesting discussion of.”